Target Co. temporarily closes 175 stores, reduces shopping hours amid George Floyd protests in US

Target Corporation, one of America's largest retail corporation, has temporarily closed 175 stores in 13 states, the company announced on Saturday evening, following a surge in protests across the country over the death of American-black man George Floyd at the hands of police, Fox News reported. Some videos circulated on social media showed the big-box retailer getting looted amid Minneapolis-based protests which have already caused severe damage to several commercial properties in the city.

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company's CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members' safety and helping our community heal," he added.

The update also included guidelines for employees who may have been impacted directly by the protest-related store closures. "Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay," the company explained.

"They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations," it said further. The company also stated that HR teams are working with all displaced team members, including the more than 200 team members from our Lake Street store in Minneapolis, Cornell said.

"We will make sure they have their full pay and benefits in the coming weeks, as well as access to other resources and opportunities within Target," the statement read. As of Saturday at 8 p.m. (local time), 71 Target stores in Minnesota had been closed, according to the company's media release. Several other stores have been closed down throughout other states, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Stores marked with an asterisk are closed until further notice, according to Target. The retailer is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the same city where Floyd died and protests began nearly a week ago. Since then, crowds have gathered in at least 30 cities across the country to demonstrate. In many cases, anger and frustration boiled over -- resulting in clashes between police and protestors, leaving buildings burned and retail stores looted or vandalized.

Target's Lake Street store in Minneapolis was among the first to be looted and badly damaged during the protests. Two Target stores in the Atlanta, Georgia, area were also among those vandalized. The unrest comes as the United States continues to grapple with coronavirus, which has already taken a toll on many retailers. While Target stores remained open as the pandemic spread, the company reduced shopping hours in stores and took other steps to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.