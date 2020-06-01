Left Menu
Development News Edition

Target Co. temporarily closes 175 stores, reduces shopping hours amid George Floyd protests in US

Target Corporation, one of America's largest retail corporation, has temporarily closed 175 stores in 13 states, the company announced on Saturday evening, following a surge in protests across the country over the death of American-black man George Floyd at the hands of police, Fox News reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:22 IST
Target Co. temporarily closes 175 stores, reduces shopping hours amid George Floyd protests in US
A Target store in Illinois (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Target Corporation, one of America's largest retail corporation, has temporarily closed 175 stores in 13 states, the company announced on Saturday evening, following a surge in protests across the country over the death of American-black man George Floyd at the hands of police, Fox News reported. Some videos circulated on social media showed the big-box retailer getting looted amid Minneapolis-based protests which have already caused severe damage to several commercial properties in the city.

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company's CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members' safety and helping our community heal," he added.

The update also included guidelines for employees who may have been impacted directly by the protest-related store closures. "Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay," the company explained.

"They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations," it said further. The company also stated that HR teams are working with all displaced team members, including the more than 200 team members from our Lake Street store in Minneapolis, Cornell said.

"We will make sure they have their full pay and benefits in the coming weeks, as well as access to other resources and opportunities within Target," the statement read. As of Saturday at 8 p.m. (local time), 71 Target stores in Minnesota had been closed, according to the company's media release. Several other stores have been closed down throughout other states, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Stores marked with an asterisk are closed until further notice, according to Target. The retailer is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the same city where Floyd died and protests began nearly a week ago. Since then, crowds have gathered in at least 30 cities across the country to demonstrate. In many cases, anger and frustration boiled over -- resulting in clashes between police and protestors, leaving buildings burned and retail stores looted or vandalized.

Target's Lake Street store in Minneapolis was among the first to be looted and badly damaged during the protests. Two Target stores in the Atlanta, Georgia, area were also among those vandalized. The unrest comes as the United States continues to grapple with coronavirus, which has already taken a toll on many retailers. While Target stores remained open as the pandemic spread, the company reduced shopping hours in stores and took other steps to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maintain Home-office Work Balance With Pocket HRMS' New Plans

- Pocket HRMS announces new plans with added features for solving the HR problem of work from home and office MUMBAI, June 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- The year 2020 saw life and work get disrupted completely due to COVID-19. For the past few mon...

Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal

Delhis borders will be sealed for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people having passes and enga...

India asks internet service providers to block WeTransfer

India has ordered its internet service providers ISPs to block file-sharing website WeTransfer at a time when hundreds of millions of people are working from home because of a nationwide lockdown to stop the novel coronavirus. The order, da...

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made sincere efforts to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Twee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020