Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mullah Omar's son takes charge of Taliban following disarray over leadership crisis

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Mullah Omar--founder of Afghan Taliban, has taken over as interim commander following disagreements among members of the group over the leadership, after a number of senior Taliban operatives fell ill to coronavirus, according Afghan sources.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:14 IST
Mullah Omar's son takes charge of Taliban following disarray over leadership crisis
Founder of Afghan Taliban, Mullah Omar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Mullah Omar--founder of Afghan Taliban, has taken over as interim commander following disagreements among members of the group over the leadership, after a number of senior Taliban operatives fell ill to coronavirus, according to Afghan sources. "Mullah Yaqoob (son of Mullah Omar) has taken reins of Taliban movement and leading it currently. Taliban leadership is in disarray due to emerging disagreements. Several leaders are infected with COVID-19. Some members of the political office in Doha have been removed & will be sent back to Pakistan," Rahmatullah Nabil, former Director of National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan, said in a tweet.

The crisis over decision-making comes at a critical time for Afghanistan, as the United States is drawing down its troops in accordance with a bilateral deal struck with the Taliban in February. Any hint of disunity at the top of the Taliban--and the possibility that it could spill into a violent rivalry with the internationally-backed government in Kabul--could affect the next phase of the so-called peace process, which include direct talks between the group and the Ghani government aimed at ending the nearly two-decade-old war.

"By pushing Mullah Yaqob to the de facto leadership of Tlbn, ISI is trying to weaken the role of some elder members of the Quetta Shura Tlbn who had lived in Afg in the past and have some sympathy for #AFG," Nabil added. According to foreign media reports, Omar's key aide and a key Taliban leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, has been absent from meetings for some weeks, his place taken by Sirajuddin Haqqani, his deputy, and scion of the brutal jihadi Haqqani network, which has links with Pakitan's ISI-backed al Qaeda. But even Haqqani has now contracted the coronavirus and is also absent from the leadership mix.

"The ISI wants to re-assert its control over the movement by backing and enlarging the role of the Haqqani Network. As per credible sources, there will be changes in the Tlbn political office," Nabil said further. "Media wing of PAK military ISPR which helps the Taliban in production of their videos with slick graphics has prepared another propaganda. It is featuring a message from Mawlawi Yaqoob s/o Mullah of Omar. ISI is launching another terror leader on the global stage from its factory," he added.

Mullah Yaqoob has been consolidating his power since losing a bid to succeed his father when Mullah Omar's death was revealed in July 2015. He was instead appointed to lead the movement's military commission for 15 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces in 2016. The illness of Akhundzada and Haqqani indirectly opens a door for Mullah Yaqoob to realize his ambition to take full control of the Taliban.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and were quickly driven out of the country by the US-led retaliation for the 9/11 attacks, which were planned and executed by Osama bin Laden, when al Qaeda was based in Afghanistan, with Mullah Omar's approval. The Taliban leadership then regrouped over the Pakistan border, with support from the Islamabad government, forming a government-in-exile and fighting to unseat the Kabul government.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maintain Home-office Work Balance With Pocket HRMS' New Plans

- Pocket HRMS announces new plans with added features for solving the HR problem of work from home and office MUMBAI, June 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- The year 2020 saw life and work get disrupted completely due to COVID-19. For the past few mon...

Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal

Delhis borders will be sealed for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people having passes and enga...

India asks internet service providers to block WeTransfer

India has ordered its internet service providers ISPs to block file-sharing website WeTransfer at a time when hundreds of millions of people are working from home because of a nationwide lockdown to stop the novel coronavirus. The order, da...

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made sincere efforts to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Twee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020