'Vande Bharat' special flight to bring home stranded labourers from Dubai

A special flight of Air India departed from Dubai on Monday morning with 150 passengers, including several laborers and one infant, onboard for Gaya in Bihar. This is the first repatriation from Dubai carrying several stranded laborers in the Middle East country.

"AI 1996 left for Gaya at 0745 hrs with 150 passengers and one infant...first flight to Bihar carrying several laborers and distressed people. Happy to assist," the Indian Embassy in UAE said on Twitter. This operation is being carried out under the Government of India's second phase of the 'Vande Bharat' mission.