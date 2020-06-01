Left Menu
Development News Edition

Must finish work on impact of U.S. sanctions before any Huawei update, says UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:12 IST
Must finish work on impact of U.S. sanctions before any Huawei update, says UK PM's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The first step for any decision on Chinese telecoms company Huawei is for Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to finish its work on the impact of U.S. sanctions, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We do want to diversify the market," the spokesman told reporters. "The first thing that we need to do is to allow the NCSC to complete its work on the impact of the sanctions, that's ongoing."

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian soccer considers allowing fans into stadiums in July

Italian soccer is considering allowing fans into stadiums next month. The Italian federation issued a 40-page document on Monday outlining strict new rules for the resumption of Serie A on June 20.The document specifies teams must go on and...

Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday indicated that if the situation demanded curbs could be reimposed on the states borders, reopened in line with the Centres fresh guidelines on the exiting coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Vij said tha...

Nigeria to relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship says government official

Nigeria will relax restrictions on places of worship that were imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said on Monday.Boss Mustapha, in a speech to journalists in the capit...

Defence, CAPF personnel exempted from RTPCR testing, administrative quarantine in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday exempted the defence and Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel returning to join their duties from the compulsory 100 per cent RTPCR testing and administrative quarantine. According to an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020