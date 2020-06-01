Must finish work on impact of U.S. sanctions before any Huawei update, says UK PM's spokesman

Must finish work on impact of U.S. sanctions before any Huawei update, says UK PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:12 IST
The first step for any decision on Chinese telecoms company Huawei is for Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to finish its work on the impact of U.S. sanctions, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"We do want to diversify the market," the spokesman told reporters. "The first thing that we need to do is to allow the NCSC to complete its work on the impact of the sanctions, that's ongoing."
