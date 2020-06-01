Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Austria ideal chance for F1 to experiment, says Red Bull boss

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:32 IST
Motor racing-Austria ideal chance for F1 to experiment, says Red Bull boss
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Formula One has a perfect opportunity to experiment with back-to-back races in Austria in July but champions Mercedes are standing in the way, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said on Monday. The governing FIA and sport's commercial rights holders Liberty Media have suggested a reverse-grid qualifying race on the second Saturday to decide that Sunday's starting order and add to the excitement.

The idea would see qualifying replaced by a 30-minute race, with drivers starting in reverse order of their previous finishing position. Mercedes opposed the idea when it was raised last year and were not supportive when it came up again at a meeting last Friday.

"I think we've got a unique situation this year, and having two races at the same venue -- it would seem the perfect time to try something different at that second event," Horner told Sky Sports television. "Otherwise, with stable weather conditions, we're likely to have the same output in race two as we have in race one.

"The only person that wasn't particularly supportive of it (the proposal) was (Mercedes boss) Toto (Wolff) because he thought it would interfere with Lewis' (Hamilton's) seventh world championship campaign, and it would be too much of a variable." Sky quoted Mercedes as saying that "we don't believe F1 needs gimmicks to make it attractive. We believe in the sport to deliver excitement."

Mercedes have won both the drivers' and constructors' titles for the past six years and another for Hamilton would equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven. Formula One has yet to start its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to issue a revised calendar on Tuesday with a string of European races in quick succession.

Any change to the race weekend format has to be approved by all the teams. An online vote on the proposal is likely later this week. Red Bull have won for the past two years at their home circuit in Spielberg with Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodian leader denies China's navy granted basing rights

Cambodias leader declared Monday that China has not been given exclusive rights to use a naval base on the countrys southern coast and that warships from all nations, including the United States, are welcome to dock there. Prime Minister Hu...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees accusing Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg of inadequately policing U.S. President Donald Trumps posts took to Twitter to praise the rival social media platform for acting and rebuke their own employer. Some took part in a ...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Judge tosses Dykstra defamation suit vs. Darling

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed Lenny Dykstras lawsuit alleging defamation and libel against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling. Dykstra went after Darling for claims made in his book 108 Stitches Loose Threads, Ripping Yarn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020