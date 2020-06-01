Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief urges peaceful U.S. protests, calls on leaders to listen, show restraint

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:41 IST
U.N. chief urges peaceful U.S. protests, calls on leaders to listen, show restraint
Antonio Guterres Image Credit: Flickr

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urges Americans protesting racial inequities and excessive police force to do so peacefully and calls on U.S. leaders and authorities to listen to them and show restraint, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

Dujarric was responding to a wave of U.S. demonstrations over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago. Some of the largely peaceful protests have spiraled into civil unrest in many cities. "Grievances must be heard, but they must be expressed in peaceful ways, and authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrators," Dujarric told reporters.

"In the U.S. - as in any other country in the world - diversity is a richness and not a threat, but the success of diverse societies in any country requires a massive investment in social cohesion," he said. U.S. President Donald Trump has asked the Justice Department and the FBI investigate the death of Floyd, but has made no major public statement aimed at deescalating the crisis. He has issued several tweets, describing demonstrators as "thugs" and urging mayors and governors to "get tough" and threatened to use the military against protesters.

On accusations of excessive force by police against protesters, Dujarric said all cases should be investigated. "We have always said that police forces around the world need to have adequate human rights training, and there also needs to be an investment in social and psychological support for police so they can do their job properly," he said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodian leader denies China's navy granted basing rights

Cambodias leader declared Monday that China has not been given exclusive rights to use a naval base on the countrys southern coast and that warships from all nations, including the United States, are welcome to dock there. Prime Minister Hu...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees accusing Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg of inadequately policing U.S. President Donald Trumps posts took to Twitter to praise the rival social media platform for acting and rebuke their own employer. Some took part in a ...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Judge tosses Dykstra defamation suit vs. Darling

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed Lenny Dykstras lawsuit alleging defamation and libel against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling. Dykstra went after Darling for claims made in his book 108 Stitches Loose Threads, Ripping Yarn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020