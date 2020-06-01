Uzi not on Royal Never Give Up's Summer Split roster

Royal Never Give Up is moving forward without longtime AD carry Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao. RNG did not include Uzi on their lineup released Monday for the 2020 LPL Summer Split. Lu "Betty" Yu-Hung is the only ADC listed on the eight-man roster.

It was reported last month that Uzi's contract with RNG had expired and there has been speculation that he might retire. The 23-year-old has been plagued by wrist injuries and did not compete during the Chinese league's Spring Split.

Uzi, a two-time silver medalist at the World Championships, first was part of the organization in 2012 when it was named Royal Club. He departed in 2014 and returned two years later.