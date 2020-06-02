OWL's Justice sew up new deal with Stitch

A two-week trial run was enough for Chung-hee "Stitch" Lee to convince the Washington Justice to give him a permanent deal. The Overwatch League team announced the move Monday, tweeting, "We are thrilled to announce we have signed @Stitch__ow to a long term contract! Please join us in welcoming him home to DC! #JusticeIsServed"

Stitch, a 23-year-old South Korean, was part of the Vancouver Titans roster that was released en masse May 6. The change was made in part due to difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the club deciding to move back to North America from its South Korean base. Stitch had been with the Titans since December 2018 after nearly two years with RunAway. The Hitscan DPS player was part of the Vancouver team that won the 2019 Overwatch League Stage 1 playoffs and 2019 regular-season championship before finishing runner-up to the San Francisco Shock in the year-ending playoffs.

He joined the Justice ahead of the recent May Melee event, and the team lost its lone match, a play-in contest against the Toronto Defiant. Former Titans players Chan-Hyung "Fissure" Baek, Hyojong "Haksal" Kim, Min-soo "SeoMinSoo" Seo and Jehong "ryujehong" Ryu remain free agents.