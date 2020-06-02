Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief tells protesters in US to be peaceful, urges authorities to show restraint

PTI | New York | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:24 IST
UN chief tells protesters in US to be peaceful, urges authorities to show restraint
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed to the protesters demanding justice for the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd to voice their grievances in a peaceful manner and called on authorities to show restraint while responding to the widespread protests held across the US. Thousands of protesters took to the streets across the US to demonstrate against the gruesome killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis last week by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

In his last moments before death, Floyd said: 'I can't breathe', which the demonstrators use as a clarion call demanding action against brutality by the police. Police have used tear gas to disperse the crowds and hundreds of people have been arrested as protests turned violent in some cities. "The situation we're seeing today, we've seen in different parts of the world before and the Secretary General's message has been consistent one - that grievances must be heard, but they must be expressed in peaceful ways and authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrators," Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

He was responding to a question on the violent protests going on in the US for a week over the killing of Floyd. Dujarric said that as in any other country in the world, "diversity is a richness and not a threat" in the US.

"But the success of diverse societies, in any country, requires a massive investment in social cohesion. That means reducing inequalities, addressing possible areas of discrimination, strengthening social protection, providing opportunities for all," he said. He said that these efforts and investments needed to mobilize national governments.

"They need to mobilize local authorities, the private sector, civil society, faith-based organizations. In one word, society as a whole needs to be mobilized," the UN official said. On police violence amid the protests, Dujarric said such cases needed to be investigated.

"We've always said that police forces around the world need to have adequate human rights training, and they also need to be an investment in social and psychological support for police so they can do their job properly in terms of protecting the community," he said. As journalists too came under attack during the protests over Floyd's death, Dujarric quoted a tweet by Guterres in which the UN chief had said, "When journalists are attacked, societies are attacked. No democracy can function without press freedom, nor can any society be fair without journalists who investigate wrongdoing and speak truth to power".

The protests have resulted in the death of at least five people, the arrest of thousands and placing of curfew in nearly 40 cities, while forcing President Donald Trump to take shelter in a White House bunker. Considered to be the worst ever civil unrest in the US in decades, the violent protests have engulfed at least 140 cities across America in the days following the death of Floyd.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere, President of the Security Council for the month of June, was asked during a virtual press briefing if there were any plans to raise the issue of brutality by the US police in the Security Council since Washington raises human rights issues of other nations in the 15-member UN organ. The envoy responded by saying the mandate of the Security Council was not the same as the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council. "The mandate of the Security Council is international peace and security. It's obvious …that frequently the human rights situation has an impact on international and regional peace and security and then and only then the Security Council should take action. It doesn't mean that the Security Council is in charge of every single issue related to human rights. It's not," he said.

German envoy Christoph Heusgen, President of the Security Council for the month of July, said there were no plans to raise the issue in the council.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office: Sources

As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources. All those working at the LGs office have undergone COVID-19 tests and ...

Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients

A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalised patients with COVID-19. Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soo...

Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership

Eneris Group to make direct investments totaling up to CHF 95 million in two manufacturing JVs and a Technology License Agreement Eneris to provide up to CHF 42 million in working capital loans and make investments in excess of CHF 53 mil...

Australian PM accepts G7 invitation during call with Trump

Australia will accept an invitation to attend a Group of Seven G7 nations meeting, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump said last week he will postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020