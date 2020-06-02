Left Menu
Development News Edition

"I can't be silent": Hong Kong people aim to mark Tiananmen despite ban

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:43 IST
"I can't be silent": Hong Kong people aim to mark Tiananmen despite ban
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Many Hong Kong people will find their own way to mark the 31st anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire on protesters in and around Tiananmen Square after an annual candlelight vigil was canceled for the first time because of the coronavirus. The anniversary of the crackdown on the student-led democracy protests has a special poignancy this year, coming a week after Beijing gave the green light to move ahead with national security legislation for Hong Kong, which critics fear will crush freedoms in the former British colony.

"I can't be silent. If people tell me to keep silent, I won't," said office worker Daisy Lam, 52, who has attended nearly every vigil since June 4, 1989, with her children. Former Hong Kong student leader Chan Ching-wah, 56, was in Beijing on June 4, 1989, and recalled the kindness of a customs officer who let him take a bag full of photos and videos of the military crackdown when he left Beijing.

"I feel like I had never left because of the danger that Hong Kong is facing, the repression it's going to face is no small thing," Chan told Reuters as he held a photo of himself in Tiananmen Square. "I hope the battle in Hong Kong won't lead to a crackdown like the one on June 4."

Fears have intensified over what many residents of Hong Kong see as Beijing's encroachment on its freedoms, and the impact of that on the city's status as a global financial hub. Mainland and Hong Kong authorities reject criticism of the security legislation and insist on the city's high degree of autonomy that will remain intact under a "one country, two systems" formula.

In past years, Hong Kong's candlelight memorials have drawn tens of thousands of people to the city's Victoria Park. But police said this week a mass gathering would pose a serious threat to public health just as the city reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in two weeks.

Hong Kong has banned gatherings of more than eight people to prevent the spread of the virus. Embattled city leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the restrictions were not about limiting freedom and public health was also a part of national security.

Despite the ban, online forums and the organizer of the vigil have called on people to light candles to remember those who perished. Priscilla Leung, a retired civil servant who volunteers for non-government organizations, said she would continue to inform young people about the Tiananmen crackdown, which is a taboo issue on the mainland. The anniversary is not marked by the government.

"I have already bought some electronic candle lights and I plan to light them on the streets," said Leung. "It doesn't matter if it's one person or a few people, as long as there's a fire in our hearts, we'll be able to pass on the message to the next generation."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

Forget fast or slow fashion, now its ground to a halt.A mountain of apparel stock has been piling up in stores, distribution centers, warehouses, and even shipping containers during months of COVID-19 lockdowns. As retailers reopen around t...

PM Modi says India will definitely get back its economic growth

A day after Moodys downgraded Indias credit rating to a notch above junk status on growth concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the country will definitely get back its economic growth and said reforms undertaken d...

Four police shot in violent protests after Trump vows to bring in U.S. military

Four St Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the U.S. military to halt the spreading clashes. Trump...

CM Office in Secretariat building closed for three days after Uttarakhand cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Ministers office in the Secretariat building here has been closed for three days after one of the Cabinet Ministers in Uttarkhand government tested positive for coronavirus. State government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020