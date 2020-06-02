150,000 infected in Africa as local spread rises

Africa's coronavirus cases have surpassed 150,000 while the World Health Organisation says the continent of 1.3 billion people is still the region least affected. Concerns remain high as some of Africa's 54 countries struggle with when to reopen schools and parts of their economies.

Rwanda, the first nation in sub-Saharan Africa to impose a lockdown, this week slowed the easing of it after reporting its first COVID-19 death. More than 4,300 deaths have been confirmed across the continent as local transmission of the virus increases and testing materials and medical equipment remain in short supply in many places.