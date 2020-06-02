Following are foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-American's custodial death Washington: President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary actions to "dominate the streets" and "quell" the violent protests that have spread across the country over the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. By Lalit K Jha FGN37 US-SINOINDIA-POMPEO Pompeo says China's action on India border part of behaviour of ruling Communist Party Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that China's actions, be it on the India border, or in Hong Kong or in the South China Sea, have been part of the behaviour of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing in the recent past. By Lalit K Jha FGN30 PAK-CPEC-POK-PROJECT China to construct 1,124-megawatt power project in Pok under CPEC Islamabad: China under the multi-billion-dollar CPEC will set up a 1,124-megawatt power project in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir despite India's objection to it, according to a media report on Tuesday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN17 UN-US-VIOLENCE UN chief tells protesters in US to be peaceful, urges authorities to show restraint United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed to the protesters demanding justice for the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd to voice their grievances in a peaceful manner and called on authorities to show restraint while responding to the widespread protests held across the US. By Yoshita Singh FGN22 US-NYC-2NDLD CURFEW Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores across Manhattan New York: The authorities in the upscale New York City have imposed a curfew and ramped up police presence after violence and looting incidents were reported across the city amid widespread protests triggered by the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. By Yoshita Singh FGN29 VIRUS-UN-LD RECOVERY Amartya Sen, Satyarthi among over 225 global leaders to call for USD 2.5 trn COVID-19 response plan United Nations: Indian Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Kailash Satyarthi and economist Kaushik Basu are among the over 225 global leaders who have jointly called for a meeting of the G20 nations to agree to a USD 2.5 trillion coronavirus global health and economic recovery plan. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 UNSC-ELECTIONS UN Security Council elections to be held on June 17 United Nations: Elections for five non-permanent members of the UN Security Council will be held on June 17, according to the world body's provisional programme. By Yoshita Singh FGN33 VIRUS-SINGAPORE Singapore reports 544 new COVID-19 cases; phase 1 of reopening begins Singapore: Singapore reported 544 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as low-risk businesses began operations with the end of the near two-month long "circuit-breaker" period in the country. By Gurdip Singh INDIND