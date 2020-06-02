Britain says violence seen at U.S. protests is very alarming

Britain says violence seen at U.S. protests is very alarmingReuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:43 IST
The violence witnessed at protests in the United States sparked by the death of a black man in police custody is very alarming, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The violence which we're seeing is clearly very alarming ... people must be allowed to protest peacefully," the spokesman said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- United States
- British