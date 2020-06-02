With highest single-day spike of 288 COVID-19 cases, Nepal's tally rises to 2,099

Nepal on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 288 infections. This comes a day after the Himalayan nation had reported 226 new virus cases.

The country's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,099 with 266 recoveries and eight deaths. Out of 288 new cases, 270 are male and 18 are females, Bikash Devkota, spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population, said at a daily COVID-19 briefing.

He also said, "38 new cases have been confirmed from Rautahat, five each from Jhapa and Syangja, one from Saptari, three from Bardiya, 17 from Banke, 27 from Surkhet, nine from Dailekh, 18 from Salyan, 10 from Accham and one from Bara district." Likewise, 17 new cases have been confirmed from Dang, one from Pyuthan, eight from Kanchanpur, 10 from Kailali, six from Dhanusha, two from Mahottari, 36 from Rautahat, 21 from Sarlahi, 17 from Siraha, and one each from Bhaktapur, Dhading, Nawalparasi-East and Nawalparasi-West.

Meanwhile, 16 new cases have been recorded in Kapilvastu, two from Nuwakot, and 10 from Rupandehi district, the Health Ministry confirmed. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surged to 6,294,222 while the death toll stands at 3,76,077. (ANI)