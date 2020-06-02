Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Child disparities highest in US South, West

PTI | Riorancho | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:51 IST
Report: Child disparities highest in US South, West
Representative image

Childhood disparities around malnutrition, graduation rates, and early deaths are worst among rural, black-majority counties in the American South and isolated counties with Native American populations, according to a new report. Those inequities put these populations more at risk for the novel coronavirus, the report by Save the Children concludes.

"The Land of Inopportunity: Closing the Childhood Equity Gap for America's Kids" report released on Tuesday found that children in the most disadvantaged counties die at rates up to five times of children in the same state. Children in those counties also are 14 times as likely to drop out of school and are three times as likely to lack healthy food and consistent meals, the report said. Using federal data from 2018 and examining more 2,600 counties, the report found that about a third of the 50 worst counties are majority African American and a quarter are majority Native American.

The counties of Kusilvak (Alaska), Todd (South Dakota), Madison (Louisana), Carson (South Dakota), and Bethel (Alaska) were the five worst-ranked, the report found. Todd County lies entirely within the Rosebud Indian Reservation and Madison Parish is 61% black. "These are just stunning statistics," said Mark K Shriver, senior vice president of US programs and advocacy at Save the Children. "Children growing up rural areas, for instance, are more likely to die before their first birthday at a rate to 20% than in large urban areas." The inequality comes from the lack of early childhood education, health care, and job training options in those areas, the report said.

So far, children in some of the poor counties cited in the report live among the areas hardest hit by COVID-19. New Mexico's McKinley County, which sits on the Navajo Nation — a tribe suffering amid the pandemic — is ranked near the bottom in child hunger and graduation rates. According to the report, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico are the lowest-ranked states for this childhood disparities.

New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire earned the highest marks. Save the Children recommends states and local governments invest more in early childhood education programs.

The report comes more than a half-century after the late US Senator Robert Kennedy — Shriver's uncle — embarked on a tour across the country to highlight the nation's most impoverished regions. Kennedy visited Mississippi and South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and was transformed by the hunger and inequality he saw. It also comes more than a half-century after President Lyndon Johnson's Kerner Commission report, which sought to examine urban poverty and riots across the nation.

Former US Senator Fred Harris of Oklahoma, the last surviving member of the Kerner Commission, said he's not surprised by the report since the number of US residents in poverty has grown in 50 years. "And most of that growth in poverty has been among children," Harris said from his home in Corrales, New Mexico. "This is a great unfairness in our system."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers want regular court proceedings in TN, Madras HC hesitant

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI The Madras High Court authorities are apprehensive about resuming open court hearings despite pressure from various quarters including the Bar Council in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The cour...

Waste management capacity has increased, 'Clean India' not far away: Housing Affairs secy

The country is moving in a direction in which Clean India is not far away, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Tuesday. Addressing a webinar on COVID 19 Challenges and Opportunities associated with Waste M...

Delhi govt receives 4.5 lakh suggestions from people on reopening of city's borders

The Delhi government has received around 4.5 lakh suggestions from people in the last 24 hours on the reopening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, an official said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had announced s...

SBI cuts savings deposit rates by 5 bps, ICICI Bank by 25 bps

The countrys largest bank State Bank of India SBI and second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank have reduced interest rates on savings bank deposits by 5 basis points and 25 basis points, respectively. SBI has reduced its savings depo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020