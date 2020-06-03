Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former President Bush, contrasting Trump approach, says protesters should be heard

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 05:06 IST
Former President Bush, contrasting Trump approach, says protesters should be heard

Former President George W. Bush said on Tuesday the killing of George Floyd reflected a "shocking failure" concerning racism in the country, and urged that protesters be heard, in sharp contrast to fellow Republican Donald Trump's get-tough approach.

Without mentioning the president by name, Bush suggested it was out of step with the country's values to have driven protesters from Lafayette Square across from the White House on Monday just before Trump walked through for a photo opportunity. "The only way to see ourselves in a true light is to listen to the voices of so many who are hurting and grieving,” Bush said in a statement. “Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America — or how it becomes a better place.”

Trump later issued a Twitter post lauding authorities for using "overwhelming force" and "domination" in Washington. The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the order to remove the protesters came from Attorney General William Barr. With demonstrations, sometimes marred by violence, erupting across the country since Floyd died on a Minneapolis street on May 25 with a police officer's knee on his neck, Bush said he and his wife, Laura, were anguished by "the brutal suffocation." The latest incident of an unarmed black man dying at the hands of a white police officer raises troubling questions that need to be confronted, he said.

“It is time for America to examine our tragic failures – and as we do, we will also see some of our redeeming strengths,” said the 43rd U.S. president, who served from 2001 to 2009. “It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country,” he said.

“This tragedy — in a long series of similar tragedies — raises a long overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society?”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's quarantine of travellers vital to avoid second coronavirus wave, ministers say

Britains quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad, which will be introduced from June 8, is crucial to avoiding a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Interior Minister Priti Patel and Transport Minister Grant Shapp...

Mexico freezes almost 2,000 accounts linked to powerful cartel

Mexicos Financial Intelligence Unit, a part of the finance ministry tasked with combating and preventing money laundering, said Tuesday it had asked banks to freeze nearly 2,000 accounts allegedly linked to the powerful Jalisco New Generati...

Colombia court to investigate ex-President Uribe's alleged ties to hacking

Colombias Supreme Court said on Tuesday it would investigate former President Alvaro Uribes possible connections to a scandal involving alleged military spying on journalists, politicians and judges. The hacking, which came to light in Janu...

Brazil sets another record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered another record number of novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday evening, as the pandemic in Latin Americas largest country shows no signs of slowing down.The nation registered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020