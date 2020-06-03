Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Eyes are on you:' Minneapolis neighbours band to stand guard

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 03-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 10:50 IST
'Eyes are on you:' Minneapolis neighbours band to stand guard

The two men stepped from the shadows as the car turned off an upscale shopping street into a residential area located on the far edge of the rioting that swept through Minneapolis. It was after midnight. A pair of metal dividers blocked the road, and the men stepped to either side of the car as it stopped. Both carried assault rifles. “Do you live here?” one of the men asked, politely, but forcefully. His hands rested casually on the rifle slung across his chest, and a pistol was strapped to his belt.

“We have lots of old people here,” he continued, satisfied that the driver, an AP reporter, posed no danger. “We don't want anyone to get hurt.” A week of civil unrest has led some Minneapolis residents near the epicenter of the violence to take steps to protect their homes and neighborhoods. They've stocked up on fire extinguishers and buckets, and formed scores of loose neighbourhood watch groups — aided by a cluster of apps and social media — to share what they view as suspicious activity.

Preparing for nightfall in Minneapolis has meant a new routine for many: stashing garbage cans to keep them from being tossed or set on fire, turning on lights and opening blinds. In some neighborhoods near large demonstrations, witnesses say it also includes residents armed with baseball bats, crowbars and the occasional pistol barricading their streets to keep violent protesters away. Similar scenes have started to emerge across the country as the angry protests have spread, along with a heightened sense of fear and diminished confidence that police will keep the peace.

In Chicago's heavily-Mexican Little Village enclave, neighbourhood residents stood watch as shops were vandalized along a busy commercial strip. For some, it's all a sign of community pride and rational response when policing has broken down, as it did in most destructive nights in Minneapolis last week. But others see a more troubling undercurrent in the anxiety and mobilization, particularly as it spreads to largely white neighborhoods that have seen little or no damage.

“There's a sense of state failure and into state failure comes private actions to protect one's family and one's community,” said Omar Wasow, an assistant professor of politics at Princeton University who writes about race and the politics of protest movements. “You take that and you layer it on the long, deep-rooted racist mythology that says, 'I should be scared and black people are a threat,' and you get a kind of circle-the-wagons behavior.”' Peter Baggenstos has felt the tension in his neighbourhood, a largely white, wealthy pocket of Minneapolis about a mile from a stretch of stores that were vandalized. Baggenstos, a doctor who is African American, said he senses a lot of “passive policing" at night, as neighbours keep lights on and trade text messages about cars or people on the street after curfew. “You've got that feeling that eyes are on you,” he said.

As a result, his wife alerted the neighbours when Baggenstos came home late recently, driving his Tesla. It does not have a front license plate, something likely to raise suspicions these days. “People want to take control over what they feel they're losing control of — in this case, it's their personal well-being and that of their family members,” Baggenstos said. “But it's gotten to this level where it's dangerous. It's causing everyone to be paranoid.” He said he's particularly worried about the surge of rumours and claims on text chains and apps, technology that has transformed old notions of a neighbourhood watch.

Since protests first erupted in Minneapolis last week in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, neighbors across south Minneapolis have rushed for updates on apps like Next Door, GroupMe and Citizen, which are organized by neighbourhood.(AP) AMS AMS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to make it clear whether or not Chinese soldiers have entered India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that a sizeable number...

Toddler tests positive, shifted to COVID hospital along with mother

A woman was shifted to a COVID hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district after her one-year-old daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. Six migrant workers and the girl who came from Tamil Na...

Prannoy fumes after being ignored for Arjuna award for second successive year

Livid at not being nominated for the Arjuna award for the second consecutive year, Indian shuttler H S Prannoy said players less accomplished than him have been recommended by the Badminton Association of India. The Badminton Association of...

Business brief

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank for retail financing of its two-wheelers. Under this special tie-up, Bajaj Auto customers can now access HDFC Banks expertise and extensive network across India to avail hassle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020