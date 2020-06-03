Bank of England warns banks about no-deal Brexit risk - Sky

Bank of England warns banks about no-deal Brexit risk - SkyReuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:30 IST
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned banks about the risk of Britain failing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a deadline at the end of 2020, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Bailey held a conference call with Britain's biggest lenders in which he emphasised that they needed to step up their plans for a no-deal Brexit, Sky said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)