Germany, shocked by George Floyd death, vows to counter racism

The German government is shocked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed American black man, at the hands of police and must work to counter racism at home like other countries, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The death of George Floyd ... shocked people in Germany and all over the world, it shocked the federal government (of Germany) too," spokesman Steffen Seibert said. "It is an appalling and avoidable death."

"I am sure there is racism in Germany too," he added. "Every society, including ours, is called upon to continually work against this."