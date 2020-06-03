NHC: Cristobal about to make landfall on the coast of Mexico

Tropical Storm Cristobal is about to make landfall on the coast of Mexico and is expected to move inland over eastern Mexico by Wednesday night and Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Cristobal is located about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.