Left Menu
Development News Edition

French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunal

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:18 IST
French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunal

A French court on Wednesday ordered Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial.

U.N. prosecutors accuse Kabuga of bankrolling and arming ethnic Hutu militias that killed 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994. He is indicted for genocide and incitement to commit genocide, among other charges. Kabuga, whose arrest in Paris in May ended a manhunt that lasted more than two decades, has called the charges lies.

His lawyers say he would not receive a fair trial at the tribunal, which is based in The Hague and in Arusha, Tanzania. They also argue his health is too frail for him to be transferred to the African country, particularly during a dangerous pandemic. But the court said his health was "not incompatible" with a transfer. The 87-year-old is currently being held in a Paris prison.

In a letter to the U.N. tribunal's chief prosecutor, Serge Brammertz, ahead of Wednesday's ruling, Kabuga's lawyers urged him to leave the case with France's judiciary. "If you were to decide to assert the primacy of your jurisdiction over French jurisdiction, thus endangering the life of Felicien Kabuga, we would take the risk of renouncing on discovering the truth forever," Laurent Bayon wrote, citing Kabuga's medical history.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Half of Israelis support West Bank; The COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunalA French court on Wednesday ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tri...

"No justice, no peace": Thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Many of the protesters wore face mas...

Flight operations at Mumbai airport, suspended at 2.30 pm due to cyclone Nisarga, resume

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which was suspended at 2.30 pm, has now resumed, a spokesperson of GVK said on Wednesday. MIAL, the private airport operator, had earlier announced that all operations at the CSMIA will remain suspen...

Coal Ministry takes initiatives to re-visit old laws to open up coal sector

Ministry of Coal has taken initiatives to re-visit old laws with an aim to improve efficiency, ease of doing business and to open up the coal sector which would result in improving domestic coal production and reduce imports. In the present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020