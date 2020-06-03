Left Menu
Scuffles break out during anti-racism protest in London

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:15 IST
UK Police (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Brief scuffles broke out between police and protesters close to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office on Wednesday during a march against racism prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a Reuters photographer said.

Tens of thousands of people were taking part in the demonstration, which has so far been peaceful.

