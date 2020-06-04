Washington mayor mulls legal challenge to Trump over security operations in Columbia district

Washington mayor mulls legal challenge to Trump over security operations in Columbia districtPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:17 IST
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday said her administration is preparing for a potential legal challenge to President Donald Trump's authority over security operations in the District of Columbia
Trump directed what he characterized as a full-scale federal response on Monday night to quell protests over the death of George Floyd. That included forces from a variety of federal agencies and the entire 1,700-strong contingent of the DC National Guard. Military helicopters repeatedly buzzed low over protesters, kicking up clouds of debris, and guardsmen armed with long guns were stationed throughout the city
Bowser said she had consulted with Washington Attorney General Karl Racine on the issue, adding that her administration had only requested about 100 unarmed guardsmen.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muriel Bowser
- Donald Trump
- Washington
- Karl Racine
- DC National Guard
ALSO READ
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to COVID 19 restrictions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in "good mood" over border row with China: US President Donald Trump.
China's foreign ministry rejects US President Donald Trump's mediation offer to end border tensions with India.
There has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump: Govt sources.
President Donald Trump says US terminating its relationship with World Health Organization as it failed to reform.