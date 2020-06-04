Left Menu
Development News Edition

UCLA complains Jackie Robinson Stadium used as 'field jail' for civil rights protesters

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 04:15 IST
UCLA complains Jackie Robinson Stadium used as 'field jail' for civil rights protesters

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) said it was "troubled" by reports that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) used its baseball venue Jackie Robinson Stadium as a "field jail" for people arrested while staging "Black Lives Matter" protests.

In an open letter on Tuesday, a group of UCLA professors voiced their outrage after receiving "chilling testimony" from demonstrators whose arrests they said were processed at the stadium, "named after Jackie Robinson, an icon of the long and unfinished struggle for Black freedom." Protesters in Los Angeles and other American cities took to the streets last week after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck.

Jackie Robinson attended UCLA, and later broke baseball's color barrier by becoming the first black man to play in the major leagues. He grew famous for overcoming racial hatred in a widely segregated society. After retiring from baseball he became active in the U.S. civil rights movement. "UCLA did not receive or authorize a request to use that space for processing arrestees," the school said in a statement provided to Reuters. "LAPD has vacated the property and we informed them that future use as an arrest processing center will not be granted by UCLA."

The stadium, which is owned by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and leased by the school, is occasionally used as a staging area during fires or other emergencies, a UCLA spokesman said. The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Trump not considering sanctions on China's Xi over Hong Kong

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over Beijings push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.Trump on Friday ordered his administra...

Handling of street protests creates crisis for Pentagon boss

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is facing the most politically charged crisis of his tenure, criticized for calling protester-filled streets a military battle space and accused of failing to keep the military out of politics. At the same time,...

Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday to remove one of the countrys premier monuments to the Confederacy, a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee along Richmonds prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020