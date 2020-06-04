Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. defense chief opposes deploying troops to quell protests, despite Trump threats

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 05:25 IST
U.S. defense chief opposes deploying troops to quell protests, despite Trump threats

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty forces to quell civil unrest for now, despite President Donald Trump's threats to militarize America's response to mass protests. Trump said this week he could use military forces in states that fail to crack down on sometimes violent protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

"The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now," Esper told a news briefing. "I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act."

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who had long refused to criticize a sitting president explicitly, on Wednesday accused Trump of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civil unrest. Esper's news conference did not go over well with either the president or his top aides, an administration official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

To deploy the military on U.S. soil for law enforcement purposes, Trump would need to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act - something last done in 1992 in response to the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. The military has pre-positioned 1,600 active duty forces on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., to deploy if needed.

A U.S. official said that the Army on Wednesday had been told of a decision to send some of the active duty troops back to their home base, but Esper reversed course following a meeting at the White House and discussions at the Pentagon. Esper said he regretted using the term "battlespace" this week to describe areas gripped by protests.

"In retrospect, I would use different wording so as not to distract from the more important matters at hand or allow some to suggest that we are militarizing the issue," he said. Trump's threats to deploy active duty troops -- even in states that oppose its use to address civil unrest -- has stirred alarm within the U.S. military and in Congress, where a top Republican warned it could easily make troops "political pawns."

Esper said he was unaware that he would be part of Trump's politically charged photo opportunity on Monday, when law enforcement forcibly cleared a park outside the White House of peaceful protesters so that the president could take a picture in front of a church holding a Bible. Mattis, a retired Marine general who denies political ambitions, also took a swipe at current U.S. military leadership for participating in the Monday photo-op and criticized use of the word "battlespace" by Esper and Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In his press conference earlier, Esper acknowledged the difficulty of deploying the military without entering the political fray. "I work very hard to keep the department out of politics, which is very hard these days as we move closer and closer to an election," Esper said.

Retired Navy Admiral Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he was "sickened" to see how law enforcement -- including the National Guard -- had cleared the area and warned against over-use of the U.S. military. "Our fellow citizens are not the enemy, and must never become so," Mullen wrote.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Snapchat removes Trump account from curated promotional section

Snap Inc said it would no longer promote U.S. President Donald Trumps account in Snapchats Discover section, saying his incendiary comments last week made the account ineligible for the curated section where users explore new content. We wi...

EG produce comeback win in BLAST Spring Showdown - Americas

Evil Geniuses pulled off a huge comeback to beat Cloud9 on Wednesday and become the only team to win each of its first two matches in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdowns Americas event. EG 2-0-0 trailed 12-2 on Dust II before rallying past C...

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Thailand's 1 million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check peoples temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.I consider ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020