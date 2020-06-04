Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 charged in slaying of Ahmaud Arbery face court hearing

PTI | Brunswick | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:38 IST
3 charged in slaying of Ahmaud Arbery face court hearing

Three men who were charged with murder months after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery faced a hearing before a Georgia judge Thursday following a week of angry protests in the US over law enforcement biases against black victims. Glynn County Magistrate Judge Wallace E Harrell scheduled the hearing to determine whether authorities have enough evidence of murder in Arbery's killing to send the case to a trial court.

Arbery was killed February 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and gave chase when they spotted the 25-year-old black man running in their neighbourhood just outside the port city of Brunswick. It wasn't until May 7 that those men — Greg McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 — were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels' arrests came two days after cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and stirred a national outcry.

The neighbour who filmed the video, 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, was also arrested and charged with felony murder and illegally using a vehicle to try to confine and detain Arbery. Georgia law defines felony murder as a killing caused by the commission of an underlying felony. It does not require intent to kill. The minimum penalty is life in prison with a chance of parole.

Protests following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Arbery have led to outbreaks of violence in many larger cities, including Atlanta. Georgia Gov Brian Kemp promised a “strong state law enforcement presence” in the Brunswick area Thursday to coincide with the court hearing. Defense attorneys requested the hearing to make prosecutors show whether they have probable cause to charge the men with murder.

Greg McMichael told police after the shooting in February that he suspected Arbery of committing break-ins in the neighbourhood. He said Arbery attacked his son before being shot. Arbery's family has said he was merely out jogging. The former high school football player ran to stay in shape and lived less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the subdivision where he was killed. His mother said he planned to start technical college in the fall to become an electrician.

Defense attorneys for both McMichaels have said much remains unknown about what led to the shooting and have cautioned against rushing to judgement. An attorney for Bryan has said he was merely a witness to Arbery's death. All three defendants remain jailed in Glynn County. A different judge will have to decide whether to allow them to go free on bond.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader's brother shoots self to death in UP

The brother of a BJP leader killed himself by shooting from his licensed pistol in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The police said Ajay Kumar Agarwal, a transport financier, had been suffering from depre...

SC seeks finance ministry's reply on waiver of interest on loans during moratorium period

The Supreme Court Thursday sought finance ministrys reply on waiver of interest on loans during the moratorium period after the RBI said it would not be prudent to go for a forced waiver of interest risking financial viability of the banks....

Reliance stock up 2 pc, nears record high after rights issue

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd RIL traded higher by 2 per cent during the afternoon on Thursday after the company said it has received an overwhelming response to its rights issue worth Rs 53,124 crore which was subscri...

MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MQM, has appealed to the US Pentagon to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of minority people of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020