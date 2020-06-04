Left Menu
Development News Edition

8:46: A number becomes a potent symbol of police brutality

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:23 IST
8:46: A number becomes a potent symbol of police brutality

All protest movements have slogans. George Floyd's has a number: 8:46 Eight minutes, 46 seconds is the length of time prosecutors say Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee before he died last week. In the days since, outraged protesters, allies and sympathetic companies have seized on the detail as a quiet way to honor Floyd at a time of angry and sometimes violent clashes with police. Even as prosecutors have said little about how they arrived at the precise number, it has fast grown into a potent symbol of the suffering Floyd — and many other black men — have experienced at the hands of police.

In Boston and Tacoma, Washington, demonstrators this week lay down on streets staging “die-ins" for precisely 8 minutes, 46 seconds. In Houston, churchgoers held candles and bowed their heads in silence, experiencing the crawl of time. ViacomCBS, owner of MTV and Nickelodeon, stopped its programming earlier this week to air a silent, somber video honoring Floyd for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

Google asked employees to pause Wednesday for the nearly 9 minutes of silence “as a visceral reminder of the injustice inflicted on Mr. Floyd and so many others,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a letter to employees. “Our black community is hurting, and many of us are searching for ways to stand up for what we believe, and reach out to people we love to show solidarity," he said.

Pausing for a full 8 minutes, 46 seconds helps turn the abstract into a reality, said Monica Cannon-Grant, the founder of Violence in Boston Inc., which organized a Tuesday protest that included the minutes of silence. “You find that that's an extremely long time to have someone have their knee in the side of your neck,” Cannon-Grant said.

As she observed the silence, she said found herself thinking about the safety of her family. “All kinds of things were going through my head,” she said. “Mainly that I was the mom of four black sons and I'm married to a black man.” The source of the number is clear, although the calculation behind it isn't. The criminal complaint charging former Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd's murder concludes that Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive." “Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous," it reads.

But the timestamps in the document's detailed description of the incident, much of which is caught on video, indicate a different tally. Using those, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes and 46 seconds, including 1 minute and 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing. Prosecutors involved in the case have not responded to requests about the discrepancy.

In this case, one minute is unlikely to be major legal significance. “Seven minutes is a long time to have a knee on someone's neck regardless,” said Jared Fishman, a former federal civil rights prosecutor. That said, Fishman said it's a detail defense lawyers will scrutinize in court.

For those who hold up the number as part of a peaceful call for change, the precise length of time is beside the point: “It should never have happened to begin with,” Cannon-Grant said. It would not be the first time that a detail takes on a life of its own.

After the 2014 death of Michael Brown, word spread in the community that the black 18-year-old had his hands up in surrender when he was shot by a white police officer. The chant “Hands up. Don't shoot!” quickly became a rallying cry for protesters both in the St. Louis suburb and across the country. But it never was clear whether Brown actually raised his hands. There were no videos or photos of the shooting. Some witnesses swore to a grand jury that his hands were raised while others swore they were not. Officer Darren Wilson testified to grand jurors that Brown was charging at him, with one hand clenched at his side and the other under his shirt, when Wilson fired the fatal shots.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties

A powerful undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Thursday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The 6.7 magnitude quake at a depth of 107 kilometers 66 miles rattled North Halmahera district in North Malu...

Militants open fire at police in J-K's Kulgam, civilian injured

A civilian was injured when militants fired upon a police party in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. Militants fired upon a police party near Yaripora Chowk in the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, a police...

Germany hinges EU recovery funding on democratic values

Germany, set to take over the European Unions rotating presidency on July 1, will put the rule of law at the heart of the blocs economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a policy note said in an apparent swipe at Poland and Hungary.G...

ANALYSIS-Germany finally splurges, but not without fresh criticism

Under pressure from its European peers for years to spend more, Germany has finally served up a bumper stimulus package financed with new debt, but Berlins rediscovered love to splurge is causing fresh unease among its neighbours.Chancellor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020