Citing virus restrictions, Norway refuses permission for rallies

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:14 IST
Authorities in Norway have turned down applications to hold rallies in the country's three largest cities in support of protesters in the US over the death of George Floyd, citing the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. Rallies were planned in Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim but local authorities said that without a dispensation from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, not more than 50 people can gather in one place, Mohamed Awil, president of the African Student Association UiO told The Associated Press.

The association is co-organising the rally in Oslo where more than 15,000 people had said they planned to take part in Thursday's demonstration outside the US Embassy. Awil said they were considering an alternative demonstration but details were not immediately available. Similar events took place in the in the capitals of Sweden and Finland Wednesday. They attracted thousands of people even though the limit in Sweden is currently 50 and in Finland is 500.

