Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:58 IST
Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says

Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is dead, Germany's prosecutor said on Thursday after identifying an imprisoned German child abuser as a murder suspect. McCann vanished from her bedroom on May 3 during a family vacation in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

Her disappearance sparked an internationl search, with missing posters of the little girl's face papered across the world and celebrity appeals for information that could help track her down and bring her abductors to justice. "We assume that the girl is dead," Braunschweig state prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said. "The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig is investigating a 43-year-old German national on suspicion of murder."

The German man, who was not publicly named, lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and burgled hotels and holiday flats as well as trading drugs, German police said. He is currently in detention over a different matter. British and German police appealed for information about the man and released photographs of vehicles - a Volkswagen camper van and a Jaguar - which he used at the time.

German police said earlier that the suspect, who lived near Praia da Luz, has been sentenced on numerous occasions to prison terms for sexual abuse of children in the past. They said they were treating the case as a suspected murder and had determined the method used to kill McCann. No body has ever been found.

"All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice," her parents, Kate and Gerry, said in a statement issued before the German prosecutor spoke. "We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace."

Police said they wanted to speak to a thus-far unidentified second person who spoke with the German suspect from a Portuguese phone number on May 3, 2007 at the time of McCann's disappearance. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Additional reporting by Kate Holton and William James in London; Catarina Demony in Praia da Luz, Portugal; editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global CO2 measurement hits record high in May despite pandemic

A key measure of carbon dioxide emissions in the Earths atmosphere hit a record in May even as a global pandemic brought the worlds economies to a virtual standstill this year, according to U.S. government data published on Thursday. Carbon...

Zebra adds social distancing warnings to warehouse workers' barcode scanners

Zebra Technologies Corp , which sells barcode scanners and other computers used in warehouses globally, introduced a feature on Thursday that sounds an alert when workers breach physical distancing guidelines over the novel coronavirus.Ware...

Spain maps route for late June tourism opening

Spain will open up land borders with France and Portugal on June 22 and also aims to start welcoming tourists to some islands and other areas that have the coronavirus under control around the same time, a minister said on Thursday. Frontie...

Life's greatest lessons from 4 unlikely friends!

What happens when a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse meet They converse and teach each other some of lifes greatest lessons. Charlie Mackesy, who began as a cartoonist and book illustrator before being taken on by galleries, through his book ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020