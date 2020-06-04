India, Australia upgrade 2+2 dialogue to level of foreign, defence ministers

India and Australia on Thursday decided to upgrade their `2+2' dialogue from level of secretaries to that of ministers. Foreign and defence ministers of the two countries will meet in the format at least every two years to pursue the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The decision was taken during the first virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

India and Australia have so far conducted three 2+2' Foreign Secretaries and Defence Secretaries Dialogues. The first such dialogue between New Delhi and Canberra was held in 2017. During the summit, the two leaders elevated the bilateral Strategic Partnership concluded in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

The joint statement released after the virtual summit said that CSP is based on mutual understanding, trust, common interests and the shared values of democracy and rule of law. The CSP, it said, reflects India and Australia's strong commitment to practical global cooperation to address major challenges like COVID-19.

"To provide oversight of the CSP and to deepen economic and strategic cooperation into the future, India and Australia affirmed their desire to increase the frequency of Prime Ministerial contact through reciprocal bilateral visits and annual meetings in the margins of international events," the statement said. "To pursue CSP, our Foreign and Defence Ministers will meet in a '2+2' format to discuss strategic issues at least every two years," it added. (ANI)