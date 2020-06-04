Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt to prosecute doctor, father over genital cutting of three girls

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:07 IST
Egypt to prosecute doctor, father over genital cutting of three girls
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / dartagnan1955

Egyptian authorities have said they will prosecute the father of three girls who they say were tricked into undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM) and the doctor who performed the surgery.

The public prosecutor's office said the girls, who were all minors, had been told the doctor was coming to vaccinate them against the coronavirus, but instead they were injected with a drug that knocked them out and operated on. FGM is illegal in Egypt and when the girls, whose parents are divorced, told their mother what had happened she reported it to the authorities.

"The public prosecution has ordered the referral of a doctor and the father of three girls to an urgent criminal trial," said an official statement released on Wednesday. It said the doctor had been charged with performing the procedure and the father with assisting him in the alleged crime.

Egypt banned FGM in 2008 and made it a felony in 2016. Doctors who perform the procedure can now be jailed for up to seven years and anyone requesting it be carried out faces up to three years in jail. But no one has been successfully prosecuted under the 2016 law and women's rights groups in Egypt say the ban has not been well enforced. Much of society is permissive of FGM, which is widely practiced by both Christians and Muslims.

A 2016 survey by the U.N. Children's Fund showed 87 percent of Egyptian women and girls aged 15-49 had undergone FGM. Women's rights campaigners said the mother's decision to report the crime showed awareness of the damage FGM does was increasing and welcomed what they said was decisive action by the authorities.

"It is encouraging that authorities have started to take action against female genital mutilation and that girls and mothers have become more aware of the dangers of the procedure," said Entessar el-Saeed, head of the Cairo Center for Development and Law. The head of Egypt's National Council for Women Maya Morsi also welcomed the swift prosecution, tweeting that there should be no tolerance for the practice.

World leaders have pledged to eradicate FGM by 2030, but campaigners say the ancient ritual, which typically involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia, remains deeply entrenched in many places. The ritual is underpinned by the desire to control female sexuality but is often justified for cultural or religious reasons in conservative societies.

It can cause long-lasting mental and physical health problems including chronic infections, menstrual problems, infertility, pregnancy, and childbirth complications.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SAD-BJP to seek independent probe into liquor, seed 'scams'

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP on Thursday decided to seek an independent investigation into the alleged liquor and seed scams in Punjab. At a meeting of their coordination committee, both parties decided to submit a memorandum in t...

Reconsider decision to use hotels for hospitalisation COVID patients: CII to Delhi govt

Industry chamber CII has urged the Delhi government to reconsider its decision to use select hotels for the purpose of hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients.&#160; In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CII National Committee ...

UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca aims at 2 bln doses with new COVID vaccine deals

Britains AstraZeneca will be able to deliver 2 billion doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine this year and next, double the previous numbers, thanks to deals with the Serum Institute of India and two Bill Gates-backed global health org...

White defendant in shooting death of Georgia black man used racial slur-investigator

One of the white men charged in the Georgia killing of Ahmaud Arbery used a racial slur after shooting the unarmed black man, an investigator for the prosecution said in court on Thursday, an explosive new allegation in one of the cases roi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020