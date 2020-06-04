Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia sign mutual logistics support agreement, to increase military inter-operability

India and Australia on Thursday signed an agreement concerning Mutual Logistics Support to increase military inter-operability through defence exercises between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:31 IST
India, Australia sign mutual logistics support agreement, to increase military inter-operability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

India and Australia on Thursday signed an agreement concerning Mutual Logistics Support to increase military inter-operability through defence exercises between the two countries. The agreement allows the two countries to access military bases for logistics support and was signed during the first virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. During the summit, the two leaders elevated the bilateral Strategic Partnership concluded in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

The two countries agreed to continue to deepen and broaden defence cooperation by enhancing the scope and complexity of their military exercises and engagement activities to develop new ways to address shared security challenges, a joint statement issued after the virtual summit said. "Both sides agreed to increase military inter-operability through defence exercises through their arrangement concerning Mutual Logistics Support (MLSA). It was agreed that the implementing arrangement concerning cooperation in defence science and technology to the MoU on defence cooperation provides a framework for growing collaboration between the defence science and technology research organisations of both countries," it said.

In his remarks, Morisson also emphasised the need for a mutual logistic support arrangement. "In a time like this, we want to do very much with friends and trusted partners. This is a partnership which has stood the test during the course of this current crisis. We share a vision for open and free rules by multilateral systems in our region whether that is in the health area or it is in the trade or other places," he said further.

Besides MLSA, India and Australia signed six more agreements. The two sides also signed three MoUs on cooperation in public administration and governance reforms, cooperation in vocational education and training and water resources management. The two sides also unveiled a "shared vision for maritime cooperation in the Indo- Pacific" and signed seven agreements focused on crucial areas such as defence and rare earth minerals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Court in Crimea jails second Jehovah's Witness for six years

A court in Russian-controlled Crimea jailed a Jehovahs Witness for six years on Thursday after finding him guilty of belonging to an organization banned in Russia since 2017, according to a local human rights group. Crimean Human Rights Gro...

France to spend 1 bln euros to boost apprenticeships

France will spend an extra billion euros on a programme to boost apprenticeships in French companies as part of new measures to soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis on employment. The extra state support for the apprentice scheme -- ...

WRAPUP 4-Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd; attorney general sees protest 'agitators'

Mourners gathered in Minneapolis on Thursday for a service to remember George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of protests that have roiled America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and a divisive pre...

Republican senator Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trumps re-election bid, saying criticism of Trumps response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020