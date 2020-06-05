Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Egypt's hotels win over domestic tourists with on-site clinics

Hotels in Egypt have implemented government safety regulations which include having an on-site clinic with resident doctor, regular temperature checks of guests and a quarantine area, as they try to attract domestic tourists, hotel officials said. Egypt suspended international flights in March and shut down restaurants, hotels and cafes in order to combat the pandemic, which has cost its tourist sector an estimated $1 billion per month. Police pepper spray Hong Kongers defying ban to mark Tiananmen

Police pepper-sprayed some Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who defied a ban to stage candlelight rallies in memory of China's bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown, accusing Beijing of stifling their freedoms too. Scuffles broke out briefly in the working-class Mong Kok area where hundreds had gathered and some demonstrators tried to set up roadblocks with metal barriers, prompting officers to use spray to disperse them, according to Reuters witnesses. Anti-racism protest targets British PM Johnson's aide Cummings

A small group of protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter" gathered on Thursday outside the London home of Dominic Cummings, a close aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the centre of a scandal that has damaged the government. Anti-racism protests have taken place in Britain in recent days, in solidarity with U.S. demonstrations sparked by the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck. Some Israeli settlers hit out at Trump-backed annexation plan

Israel's intention to annex parts of the occupied West Bank is being challenged by Jewish settlers who might have been expected to cheer the plan promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under a U.S. peace blueprint. A month before the proposed expansion of Israeli jurisdiction is due to be discussed by Netanyahu's new unity government, some settler leaders have resorted to rhetoric likely to embarrass him at the White House. Germany's Merkel calls for reconciliation after 'terrible' Floyd murder

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the murder of George Floyd, the black man whose death in U.S. police custody set off a wave of protests, was a "very very terrible thing" and called for reconciliation. "What I demand of politics is that it tries to bring people together and to reconcile," she told ZDF television when asked about the situation in the United States. Calls to suicide helpline show Thais' stress in downturn

In the weeks before she took her own life, Thai waitress Nitiwadee Sae-Tia felt growing financial pressure after she lost her job, a member of the family said. She was one of millions of Thais who lost their jobs after lockdown restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus forced malls and other public venues to close in March. Eastern forces quit Libyan capital after year-long assault

Libya's internationally recognised government regained control of Tripoli on Thursday, driving eastern forces out of the capital after a 14-month battle in which foreign powers poured in arms and fighters. In the recaptured southern suburbs, bodies still lay on the ground and fighters brandished weapons abandoned by the eastern forces, a Reuters visual journalist said. U.S. to revise Chinese passenger airline ban after Beijing move

The U.S. Transportation Department plans to issue a revised order in the coming days that is likely to allow some Chinese passenger airline flights to continue, government and airline officials said. On Thursday, China said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow in more foreign carriers, shortly after Washington said it planned to bar Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing's curbs on U.S. carriers. Iran frees American, U.S. allows dual citizen to visit Iran in deal

A U.S. Navy veteran who said he contracted the coronavirus while detained in Iran since 2018 was freed on Thursday as part of a deal in which the United States allowed an Iranian-American physician to visit Iran, his lawyer and a U.S. official said. Iran's decision to release American Michael White and the U.S. move to let dual citizen Majid Taheri visit Iran, both of which were confirmed by Iran's foreign minister, appeared to be a rare instance of U.S.-Iranian cooperation. Syria says Israeli jets flying over Lebanon raid military base in Hama province

Syria state media said Thursday Israeli jets flying over Lebanon hit military targets in northwestern Hama province causing only material damage, in Israel's latest escalation of raids in the last few months. Earlier state media said Syrian army air defences thwarted an unidentified missile attack on a city in northwestern Hama province, state media said on Thursday.