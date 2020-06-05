39 new virus cases in South Korea, most in Seoul

South Korea has reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, a continuation of an upward trend in new infections in the Asian country. The additional figures released Friday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country's total to 11,668 cases, with 273 deaths.

The agency says 34 of the additional cases were reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea's 51 million people live. South Korea has seen a rise in the number of new cases after easing much of its rigid social distancing rules in early May. But the caseload hasn't exploded, unlike when the country reported hundreds of new cases every day in late February and early March.