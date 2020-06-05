Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK official says need to work intensively with EU into July on trade deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:47 IST
UK official says need to work intensively with EU into July on trade deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain needs to work intensively into July with the EU to make progress in trade talks, and negotiations cannot drag on into October, a senior British negotiating official said on Friday.

"October is too late for us to do this," the official said. "We need to work intensively now and into July to find the high-level trade-offs that unlock a deal within all our important negotiating parameters."

The official said face to face meetings were needed to make progress and that Britain was committed to upholding the political declaration which set out the negotiating parameters, but that the EU had a different interpretation of what this meant.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Study develops ways to trace spread of major plant disease

A team of scientists has found potential ways to prevent the spread of a disease-causing bacterium that harms more than a hundred plant species worldwide, an advance that could save the nursery industry billions of dollars a year. The resea...

People News Roundup: UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainabilityBritains Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a reset moment for the world ...

Bank of Maharashtra announces cut in repo-linked lending rate by 40 bps to 7.05 pc

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra BoM on Friday announced reduction in its repo-linked lending rate RLLR by 40 basis points bps to 7.05 per cent. The revision in RLLR rates will be effective from June 8, the bank said in a release.Now, all re...

Vejeeta and Its Simar's new song SAVAGE to release this saturday, powered by Kwai app

New Delhi India, June 5 ANINewsVoir Fans of Desi hip hop and rap music have something exciting to look forward to this weekend. SAVAGE, the latest urban punjabi Desi Hip Hop song by Vejeeta featuring famous rapper Its Simar and Bambb Homie ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020