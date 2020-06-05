Left Menu
Priest who held services in different German cities tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:35 IST
German authorities say a Catholic priest who came into contact with many people during church services in several cities has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The dpa news agency reported Friday that health authorities in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania said the priest was involved in services in Demmin, Stralsund and Grimmen, among other places.

Regional church authorities said on their website that all church services in Demmin and Stralsung were being called off until June 21 while authorities seek out anyone who had contact with the priest. So far one other person has tested positive for the virus and many others are still awaiting the results.

Results for 130 tests are expected by Saturday at the latest and so far 12 people have been told to isolate themselves at home as a precaution..

