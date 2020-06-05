Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. forces conduct airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:55 IST
U.S. forces conduct airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

American forces conducted two airstrikes on Taliban fighters to foil the militant group's plan to launch attacks on Afghan security forces, a U.S. military spokesman said on Friday, in a move that could hurt the peace process. The airstrikes, conducted in two different provinces, were the first since the start of the Eid ceasefire declared by the Taliban and Afghan forces last month.

Sonny Leggett, a U.S. military spokesman based in Afghanistan, said in a tweet that an airstrike was carried out against 25 armed Taliban fighters executing a coordinated attack on an Afghan force checkpoint in Farah province in the west. He said a second attack was conducted in Kandahar in the south. He did not give casualty figures, and a Taliban spokesman refused to comment on the airstrikes, which were conducted at a time when the United States is steadily pulling its troops out of Afghanistan.

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks has restated his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan but has not set a target date, amid speculation he might make ending America's longest war part of his re-election campaign. But Afghan security officials and European diplomats said the fighting had yet to ebb despite all parties working towards finding a political settlement to end the Afghan war.

At least 10 Afghan security forces members were killed on Friday morning in an ambush by the Taliban in southern Zabul province, Afghan officials said. The Taliban has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Havildar from TN killed in Jammu, CM announces Rs 20 lakh aid to kin

A 40-year old havildar hailing from Tamil Nadu was killed in action along the Line of Control in Jammus Akhnoor sector, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday hailing the soldiers supreme sacrifice. Condoling the death of the army...

EXPLAINER-U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?

Nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of high-profile slayings of black men by white officers, have featured a common rallying cry Defund the police.The movement predates the cu...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Silver walks back idea of restrictions for older NBA coachesAfter initially saying that older coaches might not be able to return to the bench this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic...

COVID-19: Anant National University designs mobile testing facility

Ahmedabad-based Anant National University on Friday said it has designed a compact, effective, and contact-free mobile testing facility for swab collection and X-ray testing for coronavirus infection. Fitted on a cargo three-wheeler, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020