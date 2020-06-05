Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus warns it may sue airlines over undelivered jets -paper

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:17 IST
Airbus warns it may sue airlines over undelivered jets -paper
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A stand-off between airplane manufacturers and airlines over the coronavirus crisis is intensifying after Airbus signalled it would sue airlines that refuse to honour contracts. The warning by Chief Executive Guillaume Faury in a news interview came as Airbus prepared to unveil what industry sources expect to be another weak month of delivery data in May.

Planemakers and lessors have received multiple requests from airlines to delay deliveries due to the slump in air travel. Faury told Politico that some airlines, which he did not identify, had refused to take calls at the height of the crisis, but that he hoped for a compromise.

"It will remain, I hope, the exception because we always try to find a different route than going to court," Faury said. "But if and when airlines - and it's happening - have no other choice than fully defaulting and not proposing something better than nothing, or are not willing to do it, then (lawsuits) will happen."

Industry sources said such public warnings are rare in the tight-knit aviation market and could backfire. But they said the disruption is so great that Airbus is adopting a more aggressive stance, bracing itself for a repeat of turmoil over the 2001 bankruptcies of Swissair and Sabena.

It has sent out dozens of default notices to airlines in a step that can lead to lawsuits but undermine relations, the sources said. Some airlines have responded angrily in private. Qatar Airways this week warned Airbus and Boeing to defer deliveries or face a loss of future business, without saying whether it had received any formal notices.

In a deliberate signal to the aviation market last month, Airbus unusually placed six planes originally intended for AirAsia, which has halted taking jets, up for sale. Financial sources said no buyer had been found. Airbus had no immediate comment.

Planemakers lifted output to record levels before the crisis, but there had already been signs that a long period of prosperity in the industry was peaking and that airlines were facing a glut of aircraft, especially larger models. Several financiers said that manufacturers, while justified in protecting positions ahead of further airline bankruptcies, also partly have themselves to blame for producing too much.

"Many observers already believed before the crisis that too many airplanes were produced for too many airlines that did not have the solid business model and financial strength to deliver the growth embedded in their order books," said Bertrand Grabowski, an aviation banker turned independent adviser. "Trees do not grow to the sky and already the industry was at the end of its cycle," he added.

Deliveries have also been hampered by logistical problems caused by recent lockdowns. Even though some low-cost airlines are regularly taking aircraft for which they managed to raise financing before the crisis, financial sources say that window is expected to narrow soon as banks and lessors hesitate to provide new finance.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says it found no foreign interference campaigns targeting U.S. protests

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had not seen evidence of coordinated foreign interference targeting the U.S. protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.We have been actively looking and we havent yet seen fo...

WeWork co-founder McKelvey to leave company by June end

WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey will leave the company at the end of June, a spokesman for the troubled office-sharing start-up said on Friday.McKelveys exit comes as WeWork, majority-owned by SoftBank Group Corp, was hit hard by the COVI...

Havildar from TN killed in Jammu, CM announces Rs 20 lakh aid to kin

A 40-year old havildar hailing from Tamil Nadu was killed in action along the Line of Control in Jammus Akhnoor sector, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday hailing the soldiers supreme sacrifice. Condoling the death of the army...

EXPLAINER-U.S. protesters call to 'Defund the Police.' What would that look like?

Nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of high-profile slayings of black men by white officers, have featured a common rallying cry Defund the police.The movement predates the cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020