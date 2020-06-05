Vitality, mousesports reach BLAST Spring European semifinals

Vitality and mousesports advanced to the semifinals of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown European Event on Friday. Vitality posted a 2-1 win over Dignitas, while mousesports earned a 2-0 sweep over Astralis in the other quarterfinal.

Vitality opened Friday's match with a 16-5 win on Nuke. Dignitas answered with a 16-8 decision on Dust II, but Vitality came through with a 16-11 win on Vertigo. After a 19-16 overtime win on Overpass, mousesports closed out Astralis with a 16-5 victory on Train.

Saturday's semifinals will pit Vitality against Fnatic and mouseports against ENCE. The Vitality-Fnatic winner moves on to face Ninjas in Pyjamas on one final on Sunday, with the mousesports-ENCE victor taking on MAD Lions in a second final. The Spring Showdown European event began with two five-team groups for round-robin play. All group games consisted of a single map, with three points awarded for a win and one for a tie. Standings determined seeding for two playoff brackets.

The winners of the two playoff finals will each earn $37,500 and a berth in the eight-team, $500,000 BLAST Premier Spring European Finals. The two losers from Sunday's finals will meet June 15, with the winner earning a third spot in the Spring European Finals, scheduled for June 16-21. Five teams already earned spots in the Spring European Finals based on their results in the Jan. 31-Feb. 16 regular season: FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Complexity Gaming and OG.

The top two teams at the Spring European Finals will earn berths in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, set for Jan. 18-24, 2021, at a site to be determined. The Global Final will also include the winners of the American Spring Finals, the Fall Finals and the ESL One Rio Major as well as the top three teams from the BLAST Premier Circuit. BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Europe prize pool:

1-2. $37,500 -- TBD 3. $25,000 -- TBD

4. $20,000 -- TBD 5-6. $12,750 -- TBD

7-8. $10,000 -- Dignitas, Astralis 9-10. $7,500 -- sAw, Virtus.pro