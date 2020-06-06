Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death row inmate in US walks free after 30 years in girl's killing

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 06-06-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 00:53 IST
Death row inmate in US walks free after 30 years in girl's killing
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A man who spent nearly three decades behind bars, most of them on death row, after he was convicted at his second trial of killing a 4-year-old girl in Philadelphia was released on Friday after prosecutors concluded he very likely did not do it. Walter Ogrod left death row and the State Correctional Institution-Phoenix hours after his charges were reduced and he was granted bail in the 1988 death of Barbara Jean Horn.

His lawyer, James Rollins, said Ogrod's first stop would be a relative's backyard barbecue. "He was very pleased and relieved to be out of prison," Rollins said. "He is very tired." A prosecutor apologized to Ogrod, who still faces a small chance of a third trial, at a hearing Friday.

"I'm sorry it took 28 years for us to listen to what Barbara Jean was trying to tell us: that you are innocent, and that the words of your statement of confession came from Philadelphia Police detectives and not you," prosecutor Carrie Wood told Ogrod, according to a news release from Wood's office. Ogrod's lawyers say police coerced a false confession from him in the death of Barbara Jean, who his defense lawyers say may have died of asphyxiation and not blows to the head, as prosecutors argued at trial.

They say that jailhouse informers fabricated statements from him and that eyewitness accounts of a man who left the child's remains in a box do not match Ogrod's appearance. His confession, his lawyers say, had wrong details about the crime's major elements, including how the child died.

The girl was found by a neighbor in a TV box left on a curbside about 1,000 feet from her home in July 1988. She had head wounds and had been partially wrapped in a garbage bag. Ogrod, 23 at the time and now 55, lived nearby. He was arrested for the crime four years later while working as a bakery truck driver.

Prosecutors and Ogrod's lawyers agree there is no physical evidence linking him to Barbara Jean. Philadelphia Judge Shelley Robins-New vacated Ogrod's conviction and death sentence Friday, based on prosecutorial misconduct and new evidence that supports his claim of innocence.

Ogrod's lawyers said Friday they are unsure whether authorities have a different suspect. Ogrod's first trial ended in a mistrial when one juror announced he did not agree with a not guilty verdict as the foreman was about to read it. He was convicted after a second trial in 1996 of first-degree murder and attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He has spent most of the intervening years on death row.

Robins-New said she was not able to throw out the case completely but lowered the charge to third-degree murder, giving him the ability to post bail and get released. The judge ordered a new trial, but prosecutors filed a request to decline to retry him. That motion will be heard by another judge and remains pending.

A review by the Philadelphia district attorney's office found that there were violations of Ogrod's right to due process of law and that he had not been provided material from prosecutors that might have helped his defense. Ogrod likely wouldn't have been executed even if he had stayed on death row. Pennsylvania has executed only three people since the 1970s, the most recent in 1999, and all three voluntarily dropped their appeals.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Alliance reach grand final at ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Alliance swept VP.Prodigy on Friday to reach the grand finals of the ESL One Birmingham Onlines Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Alliance await the winner of Saturdays lower-bracket final between VP.Prodigy and Team Secr...

Soccer-LA Galaxy part with midfielder Katai after wife's 'racist' posts

The LA Galaxy has parted company with Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Katai after his wife published a series of racist and violent social media posts, the Major League Soccer MLS team said on Friday. In Instagram posts that have since been d...

George Floyd's death sparks new generation of activists in U.S.

Kristina Knox, a 25-year-old child development teacher from Maryland, cried for days after watching video footage of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck while Floyd gasped...

California again extends major contract for protective masks

California is giving a Chinese manufacturer it contracted with hundreds of millions of protective masks one more week to get federal certification after the company twice missed the deadline. California signed a nearly 1 billion contract in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020