French troops kill head of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in Mali - Defense Minister
Abdelmalek Droukdel, head of the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terror group, has been killed by French troops in northern Mali, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said.ANI | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:05 IST
Paris [France], June 6 (Sputnik/ANI): Abdelmalek Droukdel, head of the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terror group, has been killed by French troops in northern Mali, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said. "The French troops supported by partners neutralized on June 3 Emir of the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQMI), Abdelmalek Droukdel, and many his close affiliates during an operation in northern Mali," Parly wrote on her Twitter page on late Friday.
The minister added that Droukdel had led all the AQMI operations in northern Africa and the region of Sahel. The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.
The AQIM has been operating in North Africa and the Sahel since 2007. (Sputnik/ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Mali
- Florence Parly
- Paris
- Muammar Gaddafi
- Sahel
- North Africa
- Islamists
- Libyan
ALSO READ
Paulo Cesar dubs Marquinhos as 'best player in Paris'
Elgar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha brought to Mumbai by NIA, remanded to judicial custody till June 22.
Playing to an empty room: Paris orchestra plays Strauss in COVID-19 era
Shoppers revel as Printemps department store reopens in Paris
'At last we're free'-Parisians head for the park as lockdown eases