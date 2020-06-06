Poet-Diplomat Abhay K delivers lecture on 'protecting environment through poetry' on World Environment Day

Left Menu
On the occasion of World Environment Day, observed on Friday, in Indira Gandhi Nation Centre for the Arts (IGNCA's) Facebook live series titled "Vision of Arts for the Future in Post Covid Scenario", Dr.Ajay Kumar Mishra(Regional Director) IGNCA Regional Centre Ranchi invited well-known poet and Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay K to deliver his talk on "Protecting environment through Poetry".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 06:45 IST
Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay K. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Environment Day, observed on Friday, in Indira Gandhi Nation Centre for the Arts (IGNCA's) Facebook live series titled "Vision of Arts for the Future in Post COVID Scenario", Dr.Ajay Kumar Mishra(Regional Director) IGNCA Regional Centre Ranchi invited well-known poet and Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay K to deliver his talk on "Protecting environment through Poetry". According to a release, Abhay K. imparted a "very engaging" lecture on the highly acclaimed work of Kalidasa which dates back to 5th Century. "The Meghaduta and RitusamharaKavya reiterate on the composite ecology and environment flora and fauna which is full of flowers, plants, animals, rivers, mountains, forests and clouds in its bounty."

The Ambassador shared his own experiences of how the immediate nature and culture around him has profoundly inspired him to compose haiku-like short poems, which was beautifully recited by him during the session, the release said. He also recited the Earth anthem composed by him in the year 2008 which was released on the occasion of World Environment Day in 2013 at the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in New Delhi.

Since then it has been translated into over 50 languages spoken across the globe and used by a large number of schools worldwide to celebrate World Environment Day and Earth Day. "He has successfully set a benchmark for the world to follow and ponder which in itself is great tribute to Mother Earth," the release said. Further, he also suggested that Ministry of Culture in General and IGNCA, in particular, can think of creating an institution of an Indian Poet Laureate, on the lines of US Poet Laureate where the poet laureate is a consultant at the Library of Congress in Washington DC.

"In order to let diverse linguistic poetic tradition bloom and sustain he further suggested to have the repository of poetry books published across the country, in all languages, at a central poetry library, and translate and publish the best of Indian poetry every year," said the release. Abhay K. has been proactively involved in exploring his literary passion which resulted into many globally recognized and universally accepted famed memoirs, books, poems written, authored and edited by him.

His poems have been published in over sixty literary journals across the world. He received the SAARC literary award and was invited to record his poems at Library of Congress in the Washington DC, one of his book titled "The alphabets of Latin America" A carnival of Poem by Bloomsbury is also scheduled to be out in the month of June 2020. (ANI)

