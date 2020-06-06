Damonte joins Golden Guardians for LCS Summer Split

Tanner "Damonte" Damonte has joined the Golden Guardians to complete the team's roster for the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Spilt. Damonte, who is a mid laner, was most recently with Dignitas Academy.

Damonte fills a roster that includes four holdovers: top laner Kevin "Hauntzer" Yarnell, jungler Can "Closer" Celie, AD Carry Victor "FBI" Huang and support Jae-Hyun "Huhi" Choi. The roster is pending Riot Games approval, according to the Golden Guardians. The 22-year-old Damonte replaces Greyson "Goldenglue" Gilmer, who is now one of seven players on the Golden Guardians Academy roster.

Also part of the Academy squad are top laner Darshan "ZionSpartan" Upadhyaya, jungler Anthony "Hard" Barkhovtsev, mid laners Nicholas "Ablazeolive" Antonio Abbott and "Goldenglue," AD Carry players Alex "Gorica" Gorica and Yuri "Keith" Jew and support Johnathan "Chime" Pomponio. The Golden Guardians are also hired Joo-Sung "Olleh" Kim as a position coach. Olleh, who was a player for the club for 14 months until January, will coach support players at both levels.

The LCS Summer Split begins on June 12. Play for the Academy begins Thursday. The Golden Guardians went 8-10 in the LCS Spring Split, tying for sixth place, and they lost to FlyQuest in the first round of the playoffs.

The Golden Guardians are affiliated with the NBA's Golden State Warriors. --Field Level Media