Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 9-Democratic U.S. politicians urge police reform as protesters march for 11th day

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 11:18 IST
WRAPUP 9-Democratic U.S. politicians urge police reform as protesters march for 11th day
Representative Image Image Credit:CNN

Prominent Democratic politicians on Friday embraced the cause of U.S. protesters angered by the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody, adopting their slogans and announcing reforms as tensions remained high in major cities.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump over his sometimes heavy-handed response to the rallies and marches in the nation's capital, had the slogan "Black Lives Matter" painted in massive yellow letters on a street leading to the White House. In Minneapolis, where 46-year-old George Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes, Democratic city leaders voted to end the use of knee restraints and chokeholds, although the ordinance must be approved by a judge.

Separate autopsies conducted by the Hennepin County Medical examiner and a team hired by Floyd's family each found that he died from asphyxiation. California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said he would bar a state police training agency from teaching a restraint technique, sometimes called a "sleeper hold," that involves restricting the carotid artery in the neck.

And in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state should lead the way in passing "Say Their Name" reforms, including making police disciplinary records publicly available and banning chokeholds. "Mr. Floyd's murder was the breaking point," Cuomo, also a Democrat, said in a statement. "People are saying enough is enough, we must change."

Amid accusations across the country of police use of excessive force during the 11 days of protests, a federal judge in Denver ordered city police to stop deploying tear gas, plastic bullets, and other "less-than-lethal" devices such as flash grenades. The temporary injunction was in response to a lawsuit filed by protesters. A spokesman for the Denver Police Department said the force would comply with the order.

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a videotaped message, said the NFL had made mistakes in not listening to players and it would now "encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest." The NFL, ranked as America's most popular professional league in polls and television ratings, has been locked in a debate with players over kneeling protests during the national anthem before games, a practice made popular by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is black, in 2016 to protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump, who derided the kneeling players as "sons of bitches" in 2017, criticized their actions again on Twitter earlier on Friday.

OFFICERS SUSPENDED AFTER SHOVING 75-YEAR-OLD

Black Lives Matter activists have also called for cities to defund police departments. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat who in April proposed increasing law enforcement funding, this week reversed course and said he would seek some $150 million in cuts to the Los Angeles Police Department. After video footage from upstate New York raised further questions about the handling of demonstrators by law enforcement, two Buffalo police officers were seen on Thursday shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground were suspended and placed under investigation.

All 57 members of a police tactical unit quit the unit to protest their treatment, media said. Protests over the death of Floyd have rocked cities including Atlanta, Denver, Detroit as well as many smaller communities.

The demonstrations have erupted as the public and businesses struggle to recover from sweeping lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Disease experts have said the protests could spark new outbreaks. On Friday, marches and gatherings took place in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Miami, New York, and Denver, among other places. Protesters also massed again in the rain in front of the White House. The nighttime protests were largely peaceful.

In Washington, the city installed a street sign for "Black Lives Matter Plaza" at an intersection close to the White House. After nightfall, Bowser had light projections spelling out "Black Lives Matter" beamed onto nearby buildings, which she said on Twitter was a "night light" so that Trump would dream about the newly named plaza.

The mayor and Trump, a Republican, have bickered publicly over the president's use of federal law-enforcement agencies and military police to shut down protests. U.S. Park Police fired smoke grenades and chemical irritant "pepper balls" to break up a peaceful rally on Monday night so that Trump could walk from the White House to a nearby church for a photo opportunity.

"The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., @MayorBowser, who's budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for 'handouts', is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment," Trump said on Twitter. On Friday, a U.S. official said the Pentagon would send back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who had been deployed to the Washington area.

Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, was cheered on Friday by an unexpected jump in U.S. employment in May, defying predictions of further job losses inflicted by the pandemic. The president said Floyd might be pleased by the jobs report. "Hopefully, George is looking down right now, and saying, 'This is a great thing that's happening for our country'," he said.

That drew a rebuke from former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, who noted that Floyd's last words were "I can't breathe" as a police officer knelt on his neck. "For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd, I frankly, think is despicable," Biden said at an event in Delaware.

In a further reflection of the tension, police in the Washington area said they arrested a 60-year-old cyclist whose videotaped confrontation with three youngsters posting anti-racism flyers on a nature trail drew widespread outrage. The man was charged with second-degree assault, police said.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh players arrange pure water for Amphan-hit people

Bangladesh cricket team members, led by ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, have extended their helping hand to the sufferers of cyclone Amphan that hit the country last month amid the COVID-19 pandemicTamim arranged for pure water for the inhabitants...

Tamil Nadu government caps charges in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment at Rs 15,000 per day in ICUs, in general ward the maximum is Rs 7,500: Govt.

Tamil Nadu government caps charges in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment at Rs 15,000 per day in ICUs, in general ward the maximum is Rs 7,500 Govt....

Afghans condemn Iranian police after refugees killed in car blaze

Afghans have taken to social media to denounce Iranian police after a video of a car carrying with Afghan refugees set ablaze in Iran went viral, arousing new anger weeks after Afghan officials accused Iranian border guards of drowning migr...

Science News Roundup: Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for coronavirus vaccine; Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19? and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 After data debacle, we still dont knowScientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020