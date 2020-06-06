Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince William reveals secret volunteering for mental health charity

PTI | London | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:47 IST
Prince William reveals secret volunteering for mental health charity
Prince William (File photo)

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has revealed that he has been secretly volunteering for a mental health charity during the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old second in line to the British throne is among 2,000 volunteers who completed a training session and has been responding to text messages from those seeking advice and support through the Shout 85258 phone service.

He told fellow volunteers in a video call: "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys, but I'm actually on the platform volunteering." Kensington Palace announced the royal's involvement to mark the ongoing Volunteers Week, which ends on Sunday. Those using the service would not know if the response is from Prince William, who would be using a pseudonym. William and wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, had helped to launch Shout 85258 last year investing 3 million pounds in the service through their Royal Foundation. William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were a part of the effort at the time but have since quit from frontline royalty.

The Shout service said that more than 300,000 text conversations have taken place since its launch in May 2019. Around 65 percent of those texting are aged under 25, the charity said, with many messengers seeking mental health support. This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's also made video calls to Conscious Youth, which has set up a virtual youth club to support members in the West Yorkshire region of England, and Machynlleth Community Corona Response, in Powys, Wales. "One of the things that would be amazing, I think, is if everyone in their communities is to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in the way that everyone has been during the pandemic. Everyone's got something to give back," Middleton said.

She has also been calling people who are self-isolating or vulnerable, as part of the Royal Voluntary Service's National Health Service (NHS) Volunteer Responders scheme. The royal couple is reportedly considering how best to return to resuming royal engagements in person as the coronavirus lockdown begins to be gradually easing, while not encouraging crowds, breaking social distancing, or putting pressure on police resources.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Waiter held in Pune for double murder in Mira Road restaurant

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtras Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune. The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committe...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. officials block police 'extreme tactics' as protests enter 12th day

Officials across the United States are moving to rein in police following accusations of excessive force being used against demonstrators, with protests over the killing of a black man in custody set to enter their 12th day on Saturday. Geo...

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...

One more arrested in gang rape of woman

One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday. With this six people, including the husband, have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020