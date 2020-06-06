Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of Lebanese resume anti-government protests as lockdown eased

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:20 IST
Hundreds of Lebanese resume anti-government protests as lockdown eased

Several hundred Lebanese protestors took to the streets on Saturday, with some throwing stones and demanding the government resign over its handling of a deep economic crisis as hardship increases. The demonstrators, many wearing face masks and carrying the national flag, converged on a main square in Beirut that was an epicentre for protests last year but which has been mainly quiet over recent months in part due to the coronavirus lockdown.

With most of the virus curbs now lifted and economic conditions worsening, they resumed protests with calls for the five-month-old government to resign and for early parliamentary elections to be held. Others demanded that the powerful Shi'ite paramilitary group Hezbollah be disarmed.

Some protesters threw rocks at security forces and smashed storefronts in downtown Beirut's upscale shopping district, prompting security forces to fire tear gas, footage from Lebanese broadcasters showed. Prime Minister Hassan Diab took office in January with the support of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies after the previous government was toppled by the protests.

Diab's government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for an economic reform programme it hopes will secure billions of dollars in financing and spark a recovery. Lebanon's long-brewing financial crisis burst into the open last October, with mass protests erupting against the elite as a dollar crunch prompted banks to impose strict capital controls.

The situation has grown dire since then. The pound currency has lost more than half of its value on the parallel market, prices have soared, and companies dealing with the double blow of the coronavirus have axed jobs.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

No jurisdiction to go into matters governed under PMLA: HC tells tribunal

Chennai, June 6 PTI The Madras High Court has ruled that the National Company Law TribunalNCLT has got no jurisdictionto go into the matters governed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA. Allowing a petition from the Enforcemen...

Three more infected with coronavirus in Chandigarh

Three more people including a five-year-old boy tested positive for coronavirus in&#160;Chandigarh on&#160;Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 312 in union territory. All three are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the medical bulletin s...

Delhi govt lodges FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating COVID-19 regulations

Delhis Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi lodged an FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using RT-PCR app for testing data and violating Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.Sir Ganga Ram Hospita...

GRAPHIC-What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. George Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020