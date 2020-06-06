Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:40 IST
Juankorea win Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Korea
After earning the top playoff seed with a 3-1 record in round-robin play, juankorea defeated Team staxvlrt 2-0 to win the championship. Image Credit: ANI

Team juankorea won the $4,750 first prize with a strong performance Saturday at the Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown's Korea event. After earning the top playoff seed with a 3-1 record in round-robin play, juankorea defeated Team staxvlrt 2-0 to win the championship.

In the playoff match, juankorea won 13-11 on Bind. Team staxvlrt earned $2,750 for second place. Team ocheon2 and Team gabrielcro both went 1-2 in the round-robin stage and took home $1,250 each. Team gabrielcro's win came against juankorea, 13-9 on Ascent.

With Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title, having launched officially on Tuesday, a $200,000 Twitch Rivals tournament is being held to help publicize the game. In addition to the four-team, $10,000 Korean competition, the event features two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, running through Sunday. There also are divisions for North America (16 teams, $42,000, Saturday and Sunday); Japan (four teams, $10,000, Sunday); and Brazil (eight teams, $20,000, Saturday and Sunday); Latin America No. 1 (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); and Latin America No. 2 (four teams, $10,000, Sunday).

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Korea prize pool: 1. $4,750 -- Team juankorea

2. $2,750 -- Team staxvlrt 3. $1,250 -- Team ocheon2

4. $1,250 -- Team gabrielco --Field Level Media

