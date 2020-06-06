Invictus reach grand final at ESL One Birmingham - China

Invictus reach grand final at ESL One Birmingham - ChinaReuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:56 IST
Invictus Gaming will meet PSG.LGD in Sunday's grand final at the ESL One Birmingham Online tournament's China event. Invictus advanced with a 2-0 sweep against Royal Never Give Up in Saturday's lower-bracket final, winning in 44 minutes and 37 minutes, respectively.
The best-of-five final will be a rematch of a first-round contest, a sweep by PSG.LGD over IG in 45 and 42 minutes. The winner earns $20,000 and the runner-up pockets $12,000. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of the Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.
The Southeast Asia event (six teams, $40,000 prize pool) is already complete. The other three divisions will conclude Sunday, with Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and the Americas (six teams, $40,000) also underway. The $55,000 China event began with two groups of four playing a single round-robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the final.
Prize pool: 1. $20,000
2. $12,000 3. $8,000 -- Royal Never Give Up
4. $5,000 -- CDEC Gaming 5-6. $3,000 each -- Team Aster, EHOME
7-8. $2,000 each -- Longinus, Sparking Arrow Gaming --Field Level Media
