Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK anti-racism protesters clash with mounted police

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 23:23 IST
UK anti-racism protesters clash with mounted police
After a largely peaceful day, small numbers of protesters near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence threw bottles at police, and mounted officers charged at protesters to push them back. Image Credit: ANI

British anti-racism protesters briefly clashed with mounted police on Saturday after thousands gathered in central London to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After a largely peaceful day, small numbers of protesters near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence threw bottles at police, and mounted officers charged at protesters to push them back. Earlier more than a thousand protesters marched past the U.S. Embassy on the south bank of the River Thames, blocking traffic and holding placards.

Thousands of protesters had also crowded into the square outside parliament, holding placards saying "Black Lives Matter" and ignoring government advice to avoid large gatherings due to the risk from coronavirus. "I have come down in support of black people who have been ill-treated for many, many, many, many, years. It is time for a change," said one protester, 39-year-old primary school teacher Aisha Pemberton.

Another protester, 32-year-old IT specialist Kena David, said Britain was guilty of racist abuses too. "Everything you see around you is built off the backs of black and brown bodies." Demonstrations also took place in other British cities, and reclusive street artist Banksy published a new artwork online which showed the U.S. flag being set alight by a candle that formed part of a memorial to an anonymous, black, silhouetted figure.

Saturday's protests reflect global anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of Floyd when a white police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as fellow officers stood by. Tens of thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" marched through central London on Wednesday. Demonstrators took to the streets in many European and Asian cities on Saturday.

Before Saturday's protest in London, the U.S. ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, issued a statement condemning Floyd's death and said America needed to do more to fight racism and injustice. "It is through peaceful protests that injustice is most successfully addressed," he said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengals pledge $250K for community initiatives

The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday pledged 250,000 toward community initiatives selected by players, coaches and staff members. The announcement comes in the wake of nationwide protests over last months death of George Floyd while in police...

Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate

An indigenous chief alleged on Saturday that Canadian police beat him in March after an incident involving an expired licence plate on his truck.Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP, however, say officers used reasonable force after Chief All...

COVID-19: Four metros account for half of all cases; Nationwide tally nears 2.4 lakh

Indias top four metropolitian clusters -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a a record surge of almost 10,000 on Saturday. These four have a similar share in the death ...

Assam reports 154 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 2,397

Assam reported 154 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 2,397, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of them, 73 cases were reported in the evening while 81 were reported earlier in the day.Among the fre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020