Scotland Yard chief urges restraint after violence at 'Black Lives Matter' protest in UK

Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick on Sunday appealed for restraint after 14 Metropolitan Police officers were hurt in clashes in central London during a 'Black Lives Matter' protest held over the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old handcuffed man gasped for breath. The footage, which went viral, showed Floyd pleading with the officer, saying he can't breathe. The police officers seen in the footage have since been charged. Floyd's death has triggered widespread protests across the US and in many other countries.

Thousands of people, carrying placards reading 'there is a virus greater than COVID-19 and it's called racism', ignored the coronavirus lockdown across the UK for the "Justice for George Floyd" protests in solidarity with ongoing demonstrations in the US on Saturday. The London protest opposite Downing Street turned violent towards the end, with groups seen throwing objects at officers on duty.

Fourteen people were arrested as Met Police officers sustained injuries in the clashes, including a female officer from the Mounted Branch who was seen falling from her horse and remains in hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries. "I am deeply saddened and depressed that a minority of protesters became violent towards officers in central London yesterday [Saturday] evening. This led to 14 officers being injured, in addition to 13 hurt in earlier protests this week," Met Police Commissioner Dick said in a statement.

"The number of assaults is shocking and completely unacceptable. I know many who were seeking to make their voices heard will be as appalled as I am by those scenes… I would urge protesters to please find another way to make your views heard which does not involve coming out on the streets of London, risking yourself, your families and officers as we continue to face this deadly virus," she said. Superintendent Jo Edwards, the Met Police's spokesperson for policing the demonstration, added: "We understand peoples' passion to come and let their voice be heard, they protested largely without incident… but there was a smaller group intent on violence towards police officers.

"Twenty-three officers have received injuries, doing their job, policing protest over the last few days, and that is totally unacceptable." UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who had urged demonstrators to not break social distancing rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, said violence was "unacceptable". "Protests must be peaceful and in accordance with social distancing rules. Violence towards a police officer is completely unacceptable at any time. The police have our full support in tackling any violence, vandalism or disorderly behaviour. There is no justification for it," said the Indian-origin Cabinet minister.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to Twitter to say he shared the "anger and pain" of the protestors, but said the small minority of people who became violent "let down this important cause". Besides London, protestors gathered in Leicester, Manchester, Cardiff and Sheffield, with many donning face coverings and gloves.

In Northern Ireland, police said they had issued a "significant number of fines" in an attempt to disperse crowds to enforce the coronavirus lockdown..